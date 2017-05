A man was so severely injured during an alleged assault at a Sheffield city centre bar that he needed to undergo an operation.

The 24-year-old man was reportedly attacked at Players Bar in West Street on Sunday, April 16, at 9.55pm.

Man police are tracing in connection with an assault at Players Bar.

He has since been released from hospital and police have released two CCTV images of a man they are tracing in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 1025 of 16 April 2017.