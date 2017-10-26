CCTV: Terrified South Yorkshire couple attacked by masked gang in own home

Detectives have released CCTV of a masked gang who attacked a terrified couple in their own home.

Four men, described as being in their late teens and with their faces covered, burst into the property while the couple were asleep.

CCTV of one of the suspects.

They reportedly attacked the man and woman, both age din their 30s, before fleeing the scene empty handed.

Detectives investigating the burglary at Moorend Lane in Silkstone Common, Barnsley, have released CCTV of the gang, who are still at large.

The break-in happened on Tuesday, June 13, at 3.15am, but officers have only just released the images as a previous public appeal proved fruitless.

Detective sergeant Debra Renwick, of the force crime unit, said: “Extensive enquiries have been underway since this incident was reported to us in June.

The gang outside the home.

“We issued a public appeal for witnesses in the days following the burglary, but unfortunately did not receive any information that could help us identify the individuals responsible for this attack.

“Our CCTV enquiries have revealed that there were actually six people outside the property in Moorend Lane for a short while before the four men forced entry to the house.

"We believe that there were five men and one woman, as illustrated in one of the images.

“The couple in the house were injured, but it could have been far nastier and those involved need to be caught.

“We appreciate that this incident happened several months ago now and that the CCTV images aren’t great, but we’re hoping the distinctive clothing of some individuals may jog someone’s memory about the incident.

“If you think you know who might have been involved in this incident, please contact police and remember you can always give information anonymously via Crimestoppers if you don’t want to speak to officers directly.”

Contact police with information on 101 quoting incident number 100 of 13 June 2017.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.