CCTV: Yobs in scary masks throw fireworks into Sheffield street

Masked yobs are being hunted for throwing fireworks into a Sheffield road.

Detectives have released CCTV images of two of the men after fireworks were thrown in Stainforth Road, Darnall, on Halloween night, Tuesday, between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing by the Darnall Neighbourhood Policing Team and officers believe the two men pictured could hold vital information.

"They are appealing for them, and anyone with information about the incident, to come forward.

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 923 of 31 October 2017.

"You can also pass information on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."