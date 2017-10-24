Celebration event marks completion of £2.9m works at University of Sheffield

A celebration event marked the completion of redevelopment work to spruce up some of the major public spaces around the University of Sheffield campus.

The transformation of Leavygreave Road and Portobello into an attractive public space with safe routes for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as sitting out and open air working areas, has been undertaken jointly by the university of Sheffield and Sheffield Council, with a funding contribution of £2.9 million from Sheffield City Region Investment Fund.

The project has also created more spacious and safer crossings on Western Bank and Upper Hanover Street, making it easier for students, staff and the general public to get around the campus.

To mark the completion of work, the university's wind orchestra provided the musical entertainment for those involved in the project and played a selection of pieces outside the department of music.

Keith Lilley, director of estates and facilities management and IT at the University of Sheffield, said: “This has been a complex project involving significant changes over many months and we’re grateful to everyone for their patience while the work has been under way.

"We are absolutely delighted with the results. Our ambition is to open up our campus to the rest of the city, to make everyone feel welcome and safe, and this project has enabled us to take a major step forward in achieving that ambition."

A prominent feature of the transformation is the arrival of five high-finish concrete ‘planter tables’ and seating designed by local artist David Appleyard.

Every table accommodates lush plants and trees and is decorated with a trio of brass bottles, modelled on the famous Henderson’s Relish bottle, with each featuring a unique engraved label which reflects an element of the area’s long and varied history.

A quiz has now been launched challenging people to identify the event, person, creature or thing each bottle label refers to and its connection to the street and the university.

The quiz will be available at university buildings around Leavygreave Road and on the University of Sheffield website for the next month.