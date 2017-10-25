Ceremony marks start of construction work at new Sheffield school

A groundbreaking ceremony has marked the start of construction work of a new £25 million school in Sheffield.

The school, on Andover Street, Burngreave, will incorporate the existing Grade II-listed former Pye Bank School building, which is currently being refurbished and will cater for children from nursery age to 19-year-old.

Coun Jackie Drayton looks at an artists impression of the new school

Education bosses at Sheffield Council are encouraging parents to apply for places at the new school.

The deadline for secondary applications is October 31 and January 15 for primary places.

Councillor Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for children, young people and families at Sheffield Council, said: “It’s brilliant to see the start of the building works at the new school.

"I know that this new school will be a real asset to the area, to the families that use it and the wider community, and that by working with Kier Construction, Race Cottam Architects and the school’s sponsor, Astrea Academy Trust, we have a wonderful opportunity to help our children and young people realise their full potential.”

Executive director of operations at Astrea Academy Trust, which will run the new school, Adam Goldstein, said: "We are absolutely delighted that works on the new build are beginning today – this is another exciting important step towards the creation of Astrea Academy Sheffield.

"We are committed to ensuring that the new school becomes a beacon school, helping transform this area of the city providing an education that inspires beyond measure.”

A second school, a 1,200-place Mercia School, for pupils aged 11 to 18, is being built on Carterknowle Road and will also open next September.