Charity appeal for Sheffield dog walkers to help the terminally ill

A charity are seeking volunteers to help Sheffield residents who are elderly or terminally ill to look after their pets.

The Cinnamon Trust say they desperately need people across the city, but particularly in the Ecclesfield area, to help people by taking their dogs for walks.

Tressa Herriott , Appeal Administrator at the charity, said: “Our aim is to relieve the owners of any worry concerning the welfare of their pets both during and after their own lifetime, making us unique amongst charities.

“What happens if illness, injury, or just the fact that we all get older, eventually affects our ability to look after our four legged companions?

“A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them, this is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.

“All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them. Teams take it in turn to visit housebound owners, to take dogs for daily walks, volunteers foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital, they take pets to the vet.

“We urgently need volunteers in Sheffield who are able to help local residents with some dog walks.”

If you would like a chat about volunteering or to request a registration form, please call 01736 758707 or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk. For more details, visit www.cinnamon.org.uk site.