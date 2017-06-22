Charity ball in aid of Sheffield cancer cause

Have a ball in the name of charity at an event in Sheffield this weekend.

A fundraising ball is being held at Tapton Hall on Saturday July 1 in support of Weston Park Cancer Charity.

The event will be held in one of the newly decorated function rooms and will feature a gala buffet along with a welcome drink and live music from a band.

Dress code is black tie.

Flowers will be provided by florist, Lucy Ashton, of The Dandelion Clock at Fulwood.

Lucy was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago and said: “Weston Park provided me with a range of support...so what better way to say ‘thank you with flowers’ than by providing the floral table centres for the fundraising ball at Tapton Hall.”

Business development manager for Weston Park, Darren Hayes, said: “We are delighted to have been given this support by Tapton Hall in what will be a fantastic night.

“As a local charity, it’s important for us to continue working with local businesses and the support we get is vital to raise awareness of the charity and also help raise much needed funds.”

Tickets are available direct from Tapton Hall, and cost £49.95 per person.

Available are tables of ten for £450, and for every table of six or more the organiser goes free.

Please call 0114 266 0051 or alternatively email events@taptonahall.com.

Tapton Hall marketing manager Heather Holiday added: “Here at Tapton Hall many of our staff, suppliers and customers all have personal experience of the work done by Weston Park Hospital so we are glad to help raise funds in its support. One of our members has also kindly sponsored the entertainment. We look forward to seeing you for what should be a great night, raising money for a very worthy cause.”