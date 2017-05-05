Charity cycle challenge at Sheffield care home

Over 300 pedal-powered miles have been clocked up by volunteers at a Sheffield care home to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

That charity cycling challenge was held at The Laurels and The Limes Care Home, on Manchester Road.

Residents, staff, family members, former Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield and volunteers from the Sheffield Wednesday National Citizenship Service (NCS) all took part.

They covered a total of 332 miles and raised £150 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Kevin Hodgson, home manager of The Limes, said: “Our thanks go to everyone who took part in the charity cycling challenge for the Alzheimer’s Society.

“It was great to see so much support for a charity that means a great deal to us at The Laurels and The Limes, as we provide specialist dementia care for many residents.”

The fundraiser is part of a wider programme of activities taking place across the Hill Care Group, which owns and operates The Laurels and The Limes.

In July, Hill Care managing director Wendy Waddicor is aiming to cycle over 300 miles, from London to Paris, in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The group has raised nearly £4,000 of Wendy’s £5,000 target so far, with activities taking place at homes across the North of England.

Wendy said: “The Alzheimer’s Society is an organisation that means so much to us at Hill Care and we try to raise as much money for the charity as possible every year.

“We have an increasing number of residents living with dementia and are always striving to improve our understanding and knowledge of the condition, so care can continually improve.

“The money will go towards research into finding a cure and support for those living with dementia.”

To donate towards the Hill Care Group’s ongoing fundraising events for the Alzheimer’s Society visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wendy-waddicor.