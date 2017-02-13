Charity donation to Sheffield Mencap and Gateway

Leeds Building Society Charitable Foundation has made a £680 donation to a Sheffield charity which supports children and adults with learning difficulties.

Sheffield Mencap and Gateway Centre has used the donation to buy a camera for its performing arts club for children.

It will be used as part of the children’s radio project, encouraging children to interact with each other and develop their skills.

Dave Swindlehurst, Senior Manager at Mencap, said: “We are very grateful for the donation of £680 to purchase a camera. We are completely self-funded and the centre costs approximately £870,000 per annum to run.

“We have seen an increase in the number of people turning to us for support and would like to thank Leeds Building Society Charitable Foundation for their help.”

Emma Cooper and Claudia Beachell from Leeds Building Society’s Sheffield branch visited Sheffield Mencap and Gateway to meet the charity’s staff, members, volunteers and tour the centre.

Emma said: “Our Charitable Foundation is delighted to make this donation and support Sheffield Mencap and Gateway.

“As a building society, we are owned by our members and are pleased to support good causes in the communities where we and our members live and work.”