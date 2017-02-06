Charity football match raises money in memory of South Yorkshire teen Leonne Weeks

Two Sheffield football teams put rivalries aside as they came together to remember South Yorkshire teenager Leonne Weeks.

Greenhill Greens U14s and Thorncliffe Juniors U14s, took part in a charity match and raised £235 for the murdered teenager’s family.

Leonne Weeks

Parents, players and coaches all fell silent as the two team captains laid a wreath before they paid tribute with a minute’s silence.

Greenhill manager Brett Muff said one of his players’ mums is good friends with Leonne’s family and asked if they would be able to take part in a charity game.

“I didn’t have to think twice about it,” Brett said.

“When we heard the news we were absolutely stunned – it’s a terrible tragedy.

Captains Marshall Proverbs and Rhys Stacey lay a wreathe

“With us all being involved in kids’ football and being parents ourselves we can not imagine what the family is going through and the pain they are suffering.

“We just wanted to do something to show them we are thinking of them at this sad time and raise a bit of money in her memory.

“It was a good night and great game by both teams played in the right manner with both teams not interested in the result.

“I’d like to thank Paul and all of the Thorncliffe players, Susan for the flowers, Nicole and Shelley for the cards and Ashley from Premier on Wybourn for sponsoring the match and all the lads who were really respectful.”

The players held a minutes silence in memory of Leonne

Leonne, aged 16, was found dead with multiple stab wounds on a path off Lordens Hill near her home in Dinnington on January 16.