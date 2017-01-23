Charity offers trio of opportunities to make a difference for Sheffield’s homeless

A charity which provides a lifeline for homeless people in Sheffield is calling on fundraisers to take a step further and get actively involved.

The Cathedral Archer Project provides a safe, warm and welcoming place for homeless adults and helps them access healthcare, advice and professional support.

This year the charity has put together a trio of opportunities for fundraisers which culminates in a fundraising Sleep Out in the forecourt of Sheffield Cathedral on March 24.

Organisers want fundraisers to take part in food parcel sorting and helping to serve breakfast or lunch at the centre on Campo Lane. The two activities are in addition to the charity Sleep Out.

Tim Renshaw, Chief Executive of the Cathedral Archer Project, which last year supported more than 1000 adults, explained: “Our Sleep Out events have always been popular but we want fundraisers to see the breadth of what we do and we’d really like them to join us in the centre for a few hours on a couple of additional dates.

“Sleep Out events raise awareness about homelessness and most critically they raise funds. We’d like to expand the experience for our fundraisers by inviting them into the Archer Project to meet the people whose lives they are helping to change.

“Whether they come and serve breakfast or help sort food parcels and donations, they will see the incredible work being carried out to support those in most need.

“Everyone that takes part will learn something new and will experience, in some small part, what it is like to sleep on the streets just for one night. By extending the event we’re hoping people can see how the funds they raise are being spent and how critical their support is.”

The Cathedral Archer Project is hoping to raise £10,000 through the “Help Out and Sleep Out” event.

Running the centre costs £600,000 each year and funds raised will help the charity provide much-needed support for the 80 people who visit each day. This could mean crisis support such as access to a nurse and dentist or simply a hot meal or a shower.

Funds raised will also help support one to one case working and the expansion of a successful volunteering scheme in which those accessing facilities can work in the centre gaining confidence and life skills.

The Cathedral Archer Project works in partnership with medical and dental services, access to hostel and housing provision and specialist providers for those who have drug and alcohol issues.

Anyone who would like to take part in the Help Out and Sleep Out event should Click here or call 0114 321 2312.

