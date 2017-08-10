Cheap and cheerful things to do as a family

Fancy joining in a hunt with Rufus the Cathedral Mouse this summer?

Sheffield Cathedral is inviting children and their families to visit throughout the summer holidays and join Rufus the mouse on a Discovery Trail. All month long, children will be invited to take a Rufus backpack in the grand entrance, containing all they need to discover some of the amazing things there are to see and learn. The Rufus backpack will contain a Discovery Trail map to follow and a pair of binoculars to help children see some of the interesting features that are not so easy to spot.

- Have you got a bloodhound’s sense of smell, or the hearing of a large-eared rabbit? Are you as strong as a giant bear, or as silently slippery as a snake? A visit to Sheffield Central Children’s Library today will help you figure out which animal agent you are most like and discover what your super skill is.

A spokesman for the library said: “This activity gives children the chance to discover their hidden animal-like talents through a mixture of stories, games, challenges and activities. This activity is suitable for children aged 5- 8 years.”

The session at 10.30am today is free, but places are limited so call the library to book.

- If your kids love the outdoors, take them over to Greno Woods today, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, for a fun, outdoor session aimed at children aged 7-13. Could you survive in the woods? Find out how to make a shelter and create fire. Again, places are free but limited, so visit www.wildsheffield.com to book.

- There will be a free family fun fair at Crystal Peaks each Friday throughout the summer, from 11am to 4pm. There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, a bungee trampoline, an inflatable maze and much more, so pick up your free wristband from Toys’R’Us to grant you access - and enjoy!

- Lowedges Festival gets underway at Greenhill Park this Sunday, from 12pm to 5pm, and is free entry with a huge live band marquee, free beach, dog show, farmers market, arts and craft market, funfair, carboot, and all types of classic and specialist cars.

- Get green fingers at the ready this summer holiday at Brodsworth Hall, with family friendly activities running every day in the garden. Join the Hands on History crew each day from Monday to Friday next week, from 11am to 5pm, for lots of garden-themed fun, including story-telling, bug-hunting, dressing up and a garden trail.

- Head on over to Aston Springs Farm on Monday and book on to a one-hour tour of all the animals. Feed the meerkats, goats and pigs, cuddle a bunny, hold a chicken and collect their eggs. The tour runs from 10.30am and places are limited, so call to book. £5 for adults and children, with children under one going free.

- Visit Highfield Library on Monday, to meet with author Nik Perring from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Let Nik teach you how to turn your own amazing ideas into exciting stories. Suitable for children aged 8-11. Places are limited to call to book.

- Enjoy a day of Mad Science at Clifton Park Museum on Tuesday, when children aged three to 12 can try their hand at all kinds of fun science experiments. The session run from 11am to 1pm, and 2pm to 4pm. Call to book for a session, which costs just £3.50 per child.

- Visit Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens next Wednesday, when there will storytelling from 1pm to 1.20pm, followed by a whole host of activities from 1pm to 3.30pm, including bear hunting and bear drawing, a structure trail, tree printing and rubbing, and a minibeast afternoon.