CHIP SHOP OF THE YEAR: Which chippy will batter the opposition in this year's competition?

We are on the look-out for the best chippy of 2017.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, we Brits love a fish supper from the local chippy, and with thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the ‘plaice’ you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a list of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chippy of the Year 2017.

Entries will be printed in this paper and online until Saturday, May 27, 2017, so you can vote for your favourite. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in our list of top 10 finalists?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in editions of The Star, stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

ENTRIES:

Abbey Friar, 986a Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 2QF

Alberts Fish &Chips, 746 City Road, Sheffield, S2 IGN

Aphrodite Fish Bar, 28 Alexandra Road, Sheffield,S26 4TB

Arbourthorne Fish Bar, 133 Northern Avenue, Sheffield, S2 2EH

Ballifield Fry, 36 Balifield Drive, Sheffield,S13 9HS

Barracuda Fish Bar, 219 Duke Street, Sheffield,S2 5QP

Betty’s Traditional Fish and Chips, 1 Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield, S1 4JL

Brenda’s, 2 Earl Way, Sheffield S1 4QA

Bridges Traditional Fish &Chip shop, Jaunty Way, Basegreen Sheffield,S12 3DZ

Broomhead’s, 21 Crookes, Sheffield,S10 1UA

Butlers Fish Bar, 13 Dyche Lane, Sheffield,S8 8DX

Chino’s Fish and Chips, 50 London Rd , Sheffield, S2 4LR

Chips n Scales, 5 Elm Lane, Sheffield, S5 7TR

Codraphenia, 82 Walkley Bank Road, Sheffield,S6 5AL

Darnall Fisheries, 130 Main Rd, Sheffield, S9 5HQ

Dave’s Fish Bar,89 Meadowhall Rd,Sheffield,S61 2JD

Derbyshire Lane Fish Bar,220 Derbyshire Lane, Sheffield, S8 8SE

Devonshire Chippy, 105 Devonshire Street, Sheffield, S3 7SB

Devonshire Chippy,280 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PE

Four Lanes Fisheries, 156 Leppings Ln, Sheffield, S6 1SX

Flying Fish ,105 Sicey Avenue, Sheffield, S5 0RH

FryMaster (2016 winner),653 Attercliffe Rd, Sheffield, S9 3RE

Greystones Fish Bar, 15 Greystones Road, Sheffield, S11 7BJ

Handsworth Fish Bar, 309 Handsworth Road, Sheffield, S13 9BP

Harry’s Fish Bar,22 Wostenholm Rd, Sheffield, S7 1LJ

Heeley Green Fish Bar, 256 Gleadless Road, Sheffield, S2 3AH Hicks St Fish &Chip Shop, 4 Hicks St, Sheffield,S3 8BL

Highgate Fisheries, St Lawrence Rd, Sheffield, S9 1SB

Hillsborough Fish Bar, 188 Middlewood Road, Sheffield, S6 1TD

Intake Fish Bar, 100 Mansfield View, Sheffield,S12 SAP

Jack’s Plaice,8 Nether Shire Lane, Sheffield, S5 0QA

Jolly Friar Chip Shop, 123 Valley Road, Sheffield, S8 9FX

Jolly Friar, 1 Egerton Road, Sheffield,S18 2LG

Les’Als Plaice, 102 Greengate Lane, Sheffield,S35 3GT

Man Friday, 315 Shoreham St, Sheffield, S2 4FA

Mannings Fish Bar, 19 Market Street, Sheffield, S13 7PD

Manor Fisheries, 14 Fellowsfield Way, Sheffield, S61 1NL

Manor Place, 299 Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield, S2 1FH

Manor Top Fish Bar, 918 City Road, Sheffield, S2 1GQ

Moor Fisheries, 30 Cumberland Street, Sheffield, S1 4PT

Neptune Fish &Chips, 989 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TN

Netherthorpe Place, 21 Netherthorpe Place, Sheffield, S3 7EU

New Cod on the Block, 17 Commonside, Sheffield, S10 1GA

Newfield Fish Bar, 547 Gleadless Road, Sheffield, S2 2BS

Norwood Fish Bar, 411 Herries Road, Sheffield, S5 7HF

Oceana, 230 Ben Lane, Sheffield, S6 4SD

Ocean,57 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0RL

Ocean Blue, 76 Burncross Road, Sheffield, S35 1SF

Oceans Fish Bar, 1 West Lane, Sheffield, S26 3US

Pacific Catch, 42 Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, S5 6HL

Pacific Catch, 190 Main Road, Sheffield, S9 5HQ

Pete’s Chippy, 167 Main Street, Sheffield, S35 8PP

Plaice, The fish n chip shop, 1A Southey Hill, Sheffield, S5 8BA Pop In, 108 Prospect Road, Sheffield, S2 3EN

Poseidon, 13 Abbey Lane, Sheffield,S8 0BJ

Ranmoor Friery, 360 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield, S10 3GD

Richmond Fisheries, 388 Richmond Road, Sheffield, S13 8LZ

Riverside Fish &Chips,564 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2LX Rob’s Fish &Chips, 1 Greenhill Main Street, Sheffield, S8 7RA

Salt n Vinegar, 650 Stannington Road, Sheffield, S6 6AE

Seafayre, 9-11 Charles Street, Sheffield, S1 2HS

Seafresh Fish Bar, 157 Brinsworth Lane, Rotherham, S60 5BX

Seaways, 256 Lowedges Road, Sheffield, S8 7JB

Shaws (winner 2014), 15 Bridge Street, Sheffield, S21 1AH

Shellfish &Chips, 49 Margetson Crescent, Sheffield, S5 9ND

Shirecliffe Fish Bar, 8 Teynham Road, Sheffield, S5 8TT

Sid’s FishBar, 46 Wheata Road, Sheffield, S5 9FL

Simply Fish &Chips, 44 Union Street , Sheffield, S1 2JP

Stanwood Friery, 1 Stanwood Avenue, Sheffield,S6 5HX

Star Chippy, 157 Spital Hill, Sheffield, S4 7LF

Tasty Plaice, Foodcourt, Unit 7, The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield, S9 1EP

The Admiral, 81 High Street, Sheffield, S20 1EF

The Admiral, 69 High Street, Sheffield, S20 1DX

The Admiral, 195 Sheffield Road, Sheffield, S21 1DX

The Cottage Fish Bar, 96A High Street, Sheffield, S35 9XE

The Cod Father, 12 Sicey Avenue, Sheffield, S5 6NE

The Village Friery, 101 Mill Road, Sheffield, S35 9XP

The Wadsley Fryer, 47 Worrall Road, Sheffield, S6 4BA

Today’s Catch, 4 Southey Green Rd, Sheffield, S5 8GW

Tony’s, 21 Chapel Street, Sheffield, S20 5BT

Trawlers Catch, 15 Castle Street , Sheffield, S3 8LT

Two Steps Fisheries, 249 Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield S11 8ZE

Wendy’s Chip Shop, 6 Hicks Street , Sheffield, S3 8BL

Wheatley’s, 32 Manor Lane , Sheffield, S2 1UF

Whitby’s, Poplar Way, Rotherham, S60 5TR

Wincobank Fish Bar, 19a Fife Street, Sheffield, S9 1NJ

Wolseley Road Chippy, 40 Staveley Road, Sheffield S8 0ZQ

Woodseats Fisheries, 778 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SF

Wraggy’s, 325 Meadowhead, Sheffield, S8 7UP

