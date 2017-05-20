Christian Police Association re-launched in Sheffield

A bible reading and evening of celebration was held in Sheffield to mark the re-launch of the Christian Police Association at South Yorkshire Police.

Members of the public joined South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings, Chief Constable Stephen Watson, officers and police support staff at the Rock Christian Centre in Carlisle Street.

Guido Ngandu, branch leader for the CPA in South Yorkshire said: "It was a wonderful way to mark the re-launch of the Christian Police Association here at SYP.

"I'm delighted with the evening and the positive response to it, everyone appeared to enjoy the occasion and listening to our speakers.

"My thanks go to everyone who helped make it such a memorable evening. It was a great celebration of our faith, a chance to catch up with a few old friends and make new ones."

Dr Billings and the chief were presented with specially commissioned South Yorkshire Police crested bibles by Thomas of Gideons International. Sergeant Simon Kirkham, a Rotherham police officer, delivered the reading to around 150 colleagues, support staff and members of the public who enjoyed music from the worship band.

Force Chaplain Reverend Alison Earl delivered a prayer to start the event and Dr Billings, who is a Reverend Canon with the Anglican Church, also addressed the audience.

Lee Russell, executive director of the CPA and chief constable Stephen Watson made short speeches to welcome people to the event and endorse the local re-launch of the CPA. Gideons International have printed 2,000 South Yorkshire Police crested new testament bibles, to be presented to police officers and staff at forthcoming CPA meetings and events.