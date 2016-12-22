City records tumble as climate turns up heat

Several temperature records have been broken over the past year in Sheffield, in line with global trends, according to weather figures.

The year began with the warmest January day in more than 80 years, according to data collected by the weather station at Weston Park Museum. January 25 was the third-warmest on record, with an average temperature of 11.8°C – making it the warmest January day since 1932.

Another record was broken in September, which at 17.9°C had the highest minimum temperature for the month since 18.2°C was recorded in 1898. This year had the joint second-warmest winter on record, level with 2006-2007 at an average temperature of 6.5°C.

So far 2016 is the ninth warmest year on record at Weston Park, with an average of 10.63°C – although this could go up or down before the end of the year.

A downpour on November 21 resulted in the fifth wettest day of the month ever recorded, with 37.6mm of rain falling in 24 hours.

The sunniest day this year was on June 6, with 17.7 hours of daylight. The hottest day was on July 19, when temperatures reached 30.5°C, resulting in the warmest day overall with an average of 23.4°C.

The coldest day was December 5, with an average temperature of 0.2°C, while the coldest night was on February 24, with an average of –2.6°C.

“We’ve had a couple of long-term records broken, mostly due to how warm it’s been,” said curator of natural sciences at Weston Park Alistair McLean. “Things are getting warmer ,which seems to reflect a national and global trend. What I can’t say is what’s causing that. It could be humans, it could be more cars on the road, more public buildings pumping out a lot of heat.”