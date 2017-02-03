Competition for jobs in Sheffield increases by more than 50 per cent

The number of people applying for jobs in Sheffield shot up by more than 50 per cent in January.

Candidate applications in the city were up by 52.2 per cent last month compared with December.

Sheffield is now ranked as the eighth top city in the UK for job applications. Bristol is top, showing a 70 per cent rise.

In addition, the amount of jobs on offer in Sheffield also rose last month by 27.9 per cent.

However, salaries in the city dropped in January, falling by seven per cent month-on-month.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of job site CV-Library, which released the figures, said: "It’s great to see that both business and candidate appetite is strong across Sheffield. "January is always a busy time for recruitment, as businesses get back into the swing of things and many candidates look for their next opportunity to kick-start the New Year."