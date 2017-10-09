Concern growing for missing South Yorkshire teenage girl

Concern is growing for the welfare of a teenage girl who went missing early this morning.

Hayley Moore, aged 15, was last seen leaving the Austwick Walk area in Barnsley at 5am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "She hasn’t been seen since and officers are keen to find her to ensure her welfare.

"Hayley is about 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim build. She is thought to be wearing blue jeans, a black coat, white Adidas trainers and carrying a large brown bag.

"She is often known to visit parks and Barnsley bus station and officers want to hear from anyone who has seen her this morning or who knows where she is.

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 148 of 9 October 2017."