Concern growing for teenage girl last seen outside Sheffield supermarket

Concern is growing for a teenage girl who has been missing for four days.

Tilly Coopland, aged 17, was last seen near to the Tesco store in Spital Hill, Sheffield, at about 4.15pm on Thursday, May 4.

She has brown, shoulder length curly hair and often wears it in a bun. She is of medium build, about 5ft 2ins tall and was last seen wearing a hooded jacket.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers want to hear from you if you’ve seen or heard from Tilly, as it is out of character for her to not see or speak to anyone for this length of time.

"If you’ve seen or heard from Tilly, please call 101 quoting incident number 32 of 5 May 2017."