Concerns grow for missing 13-year-old Sheffield boy

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 13-year-old Sheffield boy who has been missing since Friday.

Ronnie Coleman was last seen near to the cemetery in Darnall Road on Friday, January 6, at 3pm.

Sergeant Katie Hammond said: "I want to thank those members of the public who have already come forward to volunteer information about possible sightings of Ronnie.

“Despite this, we have not been able to establish Ronnie’s whereabouts or confirm that he is safe and well.

“Ronnie – if you’re reading this, please know that your family are incredibly worried about you. Your parents are searching for you themselves – your father has travelled back from working away and has been driving around for two days looking for you.

“Please make contact with someone so we know you’re safe. If anyone out there has seen Ronnie or spoken with him, please get in touch.”

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 670 of 6 January 2017.

