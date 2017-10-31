Concerns growing for welfare of missing Doncaster man

Police have issued a re-appeal for information to locate a missing Doncaster man as concerns grow for his welfare.

John Parker, aged 54, was last seen leaving his home in Warmsworth Road, Balby, at about 8pm on Saturday, October 28, and was reported missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was spotted on CCTV in Doncaster town centre on Saturday at 5pm but police efforts to trace him have so far proven fruitless.

Detective chief inspector Jade Brice said today that officers and family members are becoming increasingly worried.

He added: "John is described as about 5ft 4ins tall, with long grey hair at the sides, an unkempt grey beard and no front teeth. We also think he might be wearing a blue padded winter coat and grey pyjama bottoms.

“Since John was reported missing we haven’t had any confirmed sightings of him and we are very worried for his welfare and safety, especially considering the cold weather and darker nights.

‘’We are currently using dedicated and specialist officers to track John’s movements, with a view to locating him safe and well as soon as possible.

“I’d like to urge anyone who has seen or spoken to John since Saturday to please get in touch with us. John, if you’re reading this, please contact either the police or your family, to let us know you’re ok.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 57 of 29 October 2017.”