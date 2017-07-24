Construction company gets stuck in the mud for South Yorkshire theatre

An intrepid fundraising team from Henry Boot Construction in Barnsley waded through 100 tonnes of mud, ten tonnes of ice and a 30 strong punishing obstacle course, at Bramham Park in Leeds, to raise a staggering £5,000 for The Civic #connect appeal in Barnsley.

Ryan O’Loughlin said: “We have only just recovered! We completed the 12K obstacle course on 24th June and have just finished collecting all the sponsorship money raised, we wanted to thank our friends, family and customers for supporting us.”

The money will go towards the redevelopment of The Civic arts centre in Barnsley. The project will enable the people of Barnsley to access and enjoy the venue to the fullest by opening up the core of the building. In addition to providing Barnsley with cultural, learning and self-improvement opportunities.

Renovation will include an Eldon Street box office and café, the refurbishment of three un-used floors, and a new theatre space.

Helen Ball, Chief Executive of the Barnsley said, “I want to thank the Henry Boot team for taking part in such an amazing fundraising event for The Civic, their support means the world to us, it would be great to hear from other local businesses who want to get behind our #connect appeal. A renovated Civic will create jobs, opportunities and strengthen our visitor economy.”