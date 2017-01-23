Consultation launched into residential special schools and colleges

Families of youngsters at residential special schools and colleges are being urged to give their views on the services provided in South Yorkshire.

Dame Christine Lenehan is leading an independent review into the experiences and outcomes of children and young people in residential special schools and colleges.

She wants to hear from staff, pupils and families about their views and experiences.

The consultation will form part of a review, which is due to be published in the summer, will recommend practical action that Government departments and other agencies can take to support positive experiences and outcomes for these children and young people.

Dame Christine said: "To ensure that this review is informed by as wide a range of views and evidence as possible, I am today launching a call for evidence, covering the areas set out above.

"I would like to hear from people working in residential special schools and colleges; children and young people attending residential special schools and colleges and their parents or carers; and children, young people and adults who have left residential special schools and colleges.

"I would also like to hear from local authorities, representative bodies from across the sector and academics with an interest in this area."

The consultation runs until March 17.

To take part visit https://consult.education.gov.uk/special-educational-needs-and-disability-division/lenehan-review/

