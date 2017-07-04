Contractor who carried out Sheffield cladding work on Hanover tower makes statement

The contractor who carried out the cladding work on a Sheffield tower block which failed a fire safety test has spoken for the first time.

Building firm Lovell, who refurbished the block and installed the cladding in 2011, told The Star they have launched their own internal investigation.

Lovell bosses said they will be sharing the results with the council in due course.

It was revealed the cladding on the block on Exeter Drive in Broomhall, was different to material that the council and contractor agreed on. A 'single element' failed the fire safety test.

The work to replace the cladding is expected to cost around £1m.

Sheffield Council has sent samples of cladding from the remaining 20 out 23 blocks in the city for testing. Three in Stannington are covered in brick and have no aluminium cladding.

The results are expected back next week.

The Star asked the building firm why there was a different cladding at Hanover to what was agreed with the council.

But in a statement, a spokesman said: "The work to the Hanover tower was carried out by Lovell in 2011 as part of a major tower block refurbishment programme for the council.

"We are carrying out our own investigation, which is ongoing, regarding the work to the Hanover block and will share the results with the council to assist with their investigation in which we are fully cooperating.”