Controlling Doncaster man attacked ex-girlfriend in street and threatened to cut her from 'ear to mouth'

A controlling Doncaster man viciously attacked his ex-girlfriend in the street and threatened to cut her from 'ear to mouth' after their relationship ended, a court heard.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how after Blade Neale's 16-year-old girlfriend ended their relationship that the 20-year-old carried out a savage attack on the young girl as she walked down Everingham Road, Cantley with a friend.

Prosecutor Lucy Brown told the court: "He approached her and told her she was 'going to get it'.

"He had a knife and threatened to cut her nose off and cut her from her ear to her mouth.

"He dragged her to the floor by her hair. He kicked her to the face. She described how the attack only ended when her friend told him to 'leave it'."

The court was told how Neale, of Lilac Crescent, Edlington responded by saying: "She deserved it."

Neale's victim was left with a number of injuries, mainly to her face, for which she needed to receive hospital treatment.

After the attack, which took place on July 25 last year, Neale phoned the girl's mother and told her that if he was arrested over the incident that her son would 'never walk again'.

Both incidents were reported to the police, and Neale was subsequently arrested.

In a victim impact statement read out during today's sentencing, Neale's victim said the ordeal had left her feeling scared, and described how his controlling behaviour during their relationship had stopped her from going to college because he told her there were 'too many boys there'.

She said: "Due to this incident I'm scared to start going out with any other boys in case they attack me.

"I've now recovered from my injuries physically, but I still have flashbacks."

Defending, Michael Cane-Soothill, said: "He accepts what happened was his fault."

He added: "He does accept that his behaviour was completely wrong. He can't really explain it. The best explanation he can give is: "I lost it."

"He clearly lost his temper."

Neale admitted to a string of charges relating to the two incidents, including assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (ABH), possession of an offensive weapon and perverting the course of justice.

Sentencing him to 27 months in prison, Her Honour Judge Sarah Wright told Neale: "You left your victim sore and scared, and thereafter, afraid to go out.

"You have tried to minimise your offending, and have not taken full responsibility."

A restraining order has also been put in place, which prevents Neale from making any form of contact with his victim.