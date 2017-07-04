Controversial Sheffield micro pub plan may never happen as current tenant is 'staying put'

The current tenant of a site earmarked to become a Sheffield micro pub said today: "I'm not going anywhere."

Councillors gave the green light to grant plans for the boozer on Cross Hill in Ecclesfield, licensed to hold 40 people.

The plans sparked fierce opposition from residents, including two church reverends, MP Angela Smith, Ecclesfield Conservation Group, a retired South Yorkshire Police Officer, a former paramedic, three former councillors and Stagecoach bus company.

But the unit is currently occupied by Peter Haigh & Sons Funeral Directors and the business owner said he has 'no plans' to move out.

Mr Haigh, told The Star: "I've been perplexed by the whole thing. We've spent thousands doing the place up and the landlord has assured me as long as we're paying the rent, then he's happy.

"This pub isn't happening anytime soon because I'm not going anywhere, at least for the foreseeable future.

"We've had so many people come in and ask us about the pub but as far as I'm aware, nothing will happen on that front because I'm staying put.

"I know this issue has caused a lot of upset with the application. We've had no end of people saying it's turning into a pub and it isn't because I'm here."

Mr Haigh, 58, from Grimethorpe, Barnsley, ran a similar funeral directors in High Green for 13 years and has been in the business for 35 years.

He added the council said it 'didn't matter' if the applicant wasn't the tenant of the unit to apply for planning permission.

"It's a big waste of time and money if you ask me. I don't understand why it's got to this point," he added.

Two objectors have sent formal complaints to the council over the planning committees decision which saw councillors vote three times.

The council insisted it followed national guidelines and the vote recount was due to it being 'unclear' how one committee member voted.