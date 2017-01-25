Councillors to debate closure of Sheffield's last dementia respite centre following petition

The decision to close Sheffield's last specialist respite centre for people living with dementia is to be debated by councillors.

Over 5,400 people signed a petition calling on Sheffield Council not to close Hurlfield View in Gleadless.

Hurlfield View

Local authority health bosses decided to close the site after Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Trust pulled out of their contract due to funding issues.

Sheffield Council then took the decision to move to their longer term strategy for dementia care earlier than originally planned within the community and away from centres.

The announcement was hugely unpopular for families who use Hurlfield View. One carer told The Star she 'didn't know how she would cope' without the service which is planned to close in March.

Another carer said: "Hurlfield View provides the day care and occasional weekly respite care we desperately need for our Mum who has dementia and is looked after primarily by our 80-year-old Dad.

The planned closure of Hurlfield View will be dated by councillors on February 2

"Without it he would not get a break. The staff at Hurlfield View, are second to none. I have never met such a committed and hardworking team of people who genuinely care about the people they care for."

Hurlfield View's impending closure has also been raised in the House of Commons after Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh secured a meeting with the Health Minister, David Mowat.

The Hurlfield contract was put out to tender in 2015, which was secured by the Trust to run the centre until 2018.

But around two months ago, NHS bosses contacted the council to say they could not continue the level of support

The service is commissioned by Sheffield Council. Up to four beds are allocated for use by the Dementia Rapid Response and Home Treatment Team when the home situation has broken down and to prevent admission to hospital.

The centre was rated 'Good' by the Government's health watchdog, the CQC, during their most recent inspection in June.

Two similar centres in Norwood and Crookes were closed in 2012 and 2014.

Any petition that reaches over 5,000 signatures has to be debated by councillors in the next available full council meeting.

More from The Star

Sheffield ice hockey star guilty of sex offences against girls



Sheffield sex attacker still on the loose



SHOCK VIDEO: Dramatic CCTV footage shows shooting outside busy Sheffield pub



BREAKING: Police alerted to 45 shootings in South Yorkshire in six months



UPDATE: Public's fear over sex attacker on the prowl in popular Sheffield park



Four taken to hospital after crashes in South Yorkshire



Sheffield Wednesday: Owls sweating over the fitness of Lucas Joao



Sheffield United: ‘We will stick to our principles’ says Blades boss after second defeat in three games