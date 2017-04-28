ALERT: Burglars target SEVEN properties in a single day in Sheffield suburb

Burglars targeted seven homes, sheds and businesses during an overnight crime wave in south east Sheffield.

Thieves attempted to break into four sheds in Beighton overnight between Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday morning.

In some cases the locks had been broken in an attempt to gain entry but apart from a stolen petrol can they largely left empty handed. The incidents happened in Beighton Road, Platts Drive and twice in Grange Road.

There was a further attempted burglary in Sevenairs Road when thieves drilled the locks to gain entry sometime between Saturday, April 22, at 5pm and Sunday, April 23, at 2am. Nothing was taken.

In addition, burglars broke into a business in Robin Lane, Beighton, in the early hours of Thursday morning. Police said they fled empty handed after being disturbed by the alarm sounding.

Another company was targeted in nearby Moorthorpe Way, Owlthorpe, on the same day. This time a man claiming to be from a window company gained access into the site. Police believe he obtained financial details in a bid to withdraw cash from bank accounts.

Thieves also broke into a home in John Hibbard Rise, Woodhouse, on Thursday afternoon. They smashed through a set of French windows but due to the untidy state they left the property in it is not clear what was stolen at this stage.

Officers from the Sheffield South East Local Policing Team are investigating and have warned residents to ensure doors and windows are always locked when not in use.

A spokesperson said: "Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or activity to us.

"We will be conducting a number of enquiries today (Friday) in relation to these crimes including following up on CCTV and offering advice and reassurance to residents."

Contact police with information on 101.