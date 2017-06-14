BREAKING: Man charged with terror offences after raids in Sheffield and Huddersfield

A man has been charged with terror offences following raids in Sheffield and Huddersfield.

Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan, aged 24, of Rudding Street, Huddersfield, was charged with three offences under the Terrorism Act following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

A spokesperson for the counter terrorism unit said: "He has been charged with one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and two offences of possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000."

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow, Thursday.

Awan and another man aged 29 were arrested on June 1 during raids in Kelham Island and another property in Huddersfield.

The 29-year-old was released from custody on Monday.

It is not clear at this stage if Awan was the man arrested in Sheffield or Huddersfield.

Another man, aged 23 and from Sheffield, arrested by counter-terrorism officers on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation earlier in the inquiry.

Police have previously ruled out any links with the arrests and the Manchester and London terror attacks.