Cyclist dies following crash with 4x4 in South Yorkshire

A cyclist has been killed after he was struck by a 4x4 in rural Barnsley.

The 49-year-old man died at the scene of the tragedy on Carr Lane, close to the entrance to Carr Lane Farm near Penistone, at around 11.50am this morning.

He was cycling downhill, away from the A629 towards Broad Oak Lane, when he mounted a grass verge before losing control and falling into the road, where he was hit by a black Land Rover Freelander heading in the opposite direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Call 101 quoting incident number 418 of October 8.