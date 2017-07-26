Dangerous rapist who followed student after she celebrated birthday night out in Sheffield is jailed

A dangerous rapist who followed and attacked a young student after she had celebrated her birthday during a night out in Sheffield has been jailed for eight years.

Sadaam Ilyas followed his victim, a female student aged in her 20s who cannot be named for legal reasons, while she was walking through the city centre after a night out with friends.

He then raped his victim in an alleyway and stole her handbag before fleeing from the scene.

In sentencing him, Mr Justice Brian Langstaff described Ilyas as someone who is "dangerous and poses a substantial risk of serious harm" to the public.

During a six day trial in Sheffield, the court heard how Ilyas carried out the attack in 2014.

The woman went into nearby premises to report what had happened and police were called.

Police said Ilyas denied the attack but in the end was snared by CCTV footage.

The jury found him guilty of rape and theft.

Ilyas, aged 21, of Albert Road, Meersbrook, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday to eight years in prison, plus an extended sentence of four years to be served on licence.

After the hearing, detective constable David Grubb, one of the investigating officers, praised the victim for her bravery during the investigation.

He said: “This victim was out celebrating her birthday when she suffered a horrific and brutal assault, which Ilyas denied committing throughout our lengthy inquiry.

“Extensive CCTV trawls were carried out to ascertain the victim’s and Ilyas’ movements. The victim had become detached from her friends and decided to walk home alone.

"He followed her before approaching and guiding her to an alleyway where the attack took place. CCTV then captured him running away from the scene carrying the victim’s handbag."

He added: "Forensic evidence also linked Ilyas to the sexual attack, yet he continued to deny his guilt and has put the victim through the further distress of a trial where she has had to relive that awful night for a jury.

“She is to be commended for her bravery and I hope that with this successful prosecution she feels able to move forward in her life.

“I would also like to thank the individuals and organisations who have provided CCTV footage, which has ultimately led to this conviction.”