Doncaster teenage woman jailed for killing boyfriend found stabbed to death

A teenage woman has been jailed for killing her boyfriend who was found stabbed to death in a flat.

Megan Sambrook, aged 18, is today starting a five year prison sentence for causing the death of partner Lewis Guest, also aged 18, who was found with stab wounds at a Doncaster home.

Lewis Guest.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how an ambulance was called to a flat off Wadworth Street in Denaby Main on Wednesday, March 8, and Lewis was found with wounds to his chest.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Police searched the property and found a knife hidden in the kitchen, which was forensically linked to Lewis’ injury.

Sambrook, also of Wadworth Street, Denaby Main, was arrested at the flat and charged with murder the following day. The murder charge was later changed to manslaughter.

The scene of the crime.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed today at Sheffield Crown Court.

After the hearing, detective constable Jill Rankin said: “A young man lost his life in deeply tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with Lewis’ family during what remains a very difficult time.

“Megan has accepted responsibility for her actions and understands that, although she may not have intended to kill Lewis, her violence that day led to her partner’s death.

“This is something she will have to come to terms with and face the consequences of her actions in prison.”

Shortly after the tragedy, Lewis's family told how they were all "shocked and devastated by Lewis' death."

In addition, hundreds of tributes poured in for him on Facebook with friends describing him as a "lovely young lad."