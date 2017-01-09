Investigation launched after death of pensioner hit by police car in Sheffield

Investigators are today trying to piece together the minutes that led up to the death of a pensioner who was hit by a police car on a busy Sheffield road.

The 70-year-old, who has not been formally named, was struck in Penistone Road, at the junction with Bradfield Road, at about 6.20pm on Saturday.

The scene at the junction of Penistone Road and Bradfield Road where a man died after being hit by a police car.

Emergency services were called, but the man died at the scene.

The victim has not yet been named. But yesterday people began to leave floral tributes to him at the scene of his death.

One card left with a bunch of flowers said: “For our dearest best friend Les, who was tragically killed 7th Jan. We’ll miss you.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the man had been hit by a marked Vauxhall Astra car that was on routine patrol.

“The vehicle was not responding to an emergency call and it would be inappropriate to comment further ahead of a review by the Independent Police Complaints Commission,” the spokesman added.

An IPCC spokesman said: “The IPCC is independently investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Sheffield on January 7.

“A 70 year old man died after colliding with a marked South Yorkshire Police vehicle at around 6.20pm at the junction of Penistone Road and Bradfield Road.

“After being notified of the incident by South Yorkshire Police, the IPCC deployed to the scene and to the post incident procedure. The investigation is in its early stages.”

The incident happened at the busy junction near KFC, which staff said was packed with customers at the time.

One witness said she saw a police officer trying to resuscitate a man lying in the middle of the road.

Police have appealed to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Officers spent the weekend offering their support to the man’s relatives. A police spokesman said: “The force offers its sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

The scene of the incident was closed off on Saturday night as specialist staff investigated.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 1021 of January 7.

