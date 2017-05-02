Public's chance to quiz South Yorkshire Police on crime issues

Dinnington residents are being given the chance to raise concerns about crime in their neighbourhood at a series of specially-arranged police events.

South Yorkshire Police officers are hosting advice surgeries at Dinnington Resource Centre on Laughton Road to listen to residents' concerns.

They will be available every Wednesday for the foreseeable future, starting from tomorrow, from 1.30pm to 3pm.

For those not available during the daytime, there are a number of evening surgeries held at the same venue between 5.30pm and 7pm on May 5, May 17, June 2 and June 16.

This is all part of a wider public consultation to see what issues are affecting communities. This will inform how a reorganisation of the force takes shape.