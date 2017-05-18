Sheffield brothers who lived lavish lifestyle as kingpins of drug empire are jailed

Two brothers who led a lavish lifestyle while overseeing a major drugs empire in Sheffield have been locked up for a total of 15 years.

Police discovered 'one of the largest seizures of class A drugs in South Yorkshire for several years' when they netted 11kg of heroin worth £275, 000 during a raid at the home of Sajid and Abid Hussain.

Heroin seized at the property.

Officers told how the benefits claiming brothers flooded the streets of the city with the deadly drug while living a lavish lifestyle thanks to their ill gotten gains.

Sajid was even wearing a Rolex watch worth £25, 000 when specialist officers stormed their property on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, as part of Operation Duxford in November last year.

Officers found eight 500g blocks of heroin hidden in cupboards and seven one kg blocks stashed in the attic. Police said a hydraulic press was also located in the attic that had been used for packaging the drugs into the blocks.

In addition, the specialist team found an industrial mixing unit on the dining room table with two large sacks at either side containing nearly 30kg of paracetamol and caffeine, used to mix with the heroin.

Sajid Hussain.

Sajid, aged 34, was arrested at the scene and Abid, aged 37, was located and arrested a couple of days later. Both were charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and remanded into custody.

The brothers entered guilty pleas at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday. Sajid was jailed for eight years and Abid for seven.

After the case, investigating officer PC Gareth Webb, of the Sheffield Tasking Team, said: “The seizure of 11kg of heroin represents one of the largest seizures of class A drugs in South Yorkshire for several years.

“The Hussain brothers operated their illegal activities from the comfort of their home address and thought nothing about flooding the streets of South Yorkshire with huge amounts of heroin, and they would have continued to do so without the actions of South Yorkshire Police and the information received and developed on the duo.

“They were both found to be living way above their means, with Sajid wearing a Rolex watch upon his arrest, valued at approximately £25,000, which has since been seized under the proceeds of crime act (POCA).

“Throughout the investigation we also uncovered both brothers had been claiming benefits whilst carrying out there drug dealing activities, which will also be looked into under POCA.

“The sentences handed out to the brothers represents the serious nature of this offence and I am pleased they are now behind bars and unable to continue with their criminal activity.”