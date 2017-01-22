Sheffield OAP killed by police car was on way to granddaughter’s 21st

A pensioner killed when he was hit by a police car was on his way to a family celebration to mark his granddaughter’s 21st birthday, neighbours have revealed.

The 73-year-old man, named locally as Leslie Bingham, was walking on Penistone Road at the junction with Bradfield Road in Hillsborough when he was in collision with a South Yorkshire Police Vauxhall Astra patrol car.

Neighbours said the former steelworker was on his way to meet relatives who had gathered at Owlerton Greyhound Stadium restaurant to celebrate his granddaughter Katie’s milestone 21st birthday.

A 93-year-old man, who lives on the same street as Mr Bingham in Walkley, said: “They were all there waiting for him. The family must be devastated. It shook me to my core when I heard about it. It is really terrible.”

He added: “We used to say ‘hello’ to each other. He kept himself to himself but was a lovely bloke.

“I don’t think he used to get out and about much, but he did go to his daughter’s regularly for his dinner and they used to go food shopping together.”

Another neighbour, a woman aged in her 80s who did not want to be named, added: “It is such a tragedy. One of the neighbours is friendly with a relative and they told me he was on his way to the birthday party. It is so terrible. He was a really nice man.”

It is believed he lived alone after his wife, named by residents as Kath, died a few years ago.

He was hit by the police car on Saturday, January 7, at 6.20pm.

Paramedics were called but he died at the scene.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is appealing for witnesses to come forward. Investigators are keen to speak to a man driving a silver hatchback and a taxi driver.

IPCC commissioner Carl Gumsley has appealed for witnesses.

n Witnesses should email penistoneroadrti@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk or call 0800 015 4877.