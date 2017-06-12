Troublesome Sheffield home 'closed' - and visitors could be jailed for six months

A home that became a magnet for trouble in Sheffield has been 'closed' by police - and certain people who are caught visiting the property could be jailed for up to six months.

Officers took the unusual step of issuing a three-month closure order on the property in Hazlebarrow Grove, Jordanthorpe, following numerous complaints from residents about anti-social behaviour.

This bans anyone except those registered to live at that address and the local authority from accessing the property.

Anyone else found at the address would face arrest and could be jailed for up to six months.

Police have not specified what kind of anti-social behaviour was being committed at the location, but said there had been a number of incidents in the last few months.

Acting Police Sergeant Katie Rowland-Wilson said: “We hope that this decisive action demonstrates our commitment to the local community that we listen to your concerns and take whatever action we can to tackle crime in your area.

“We had received numerous reports of antisocial behaviour and associated criminality at this address, so have taken firm action to address this.

“The closure order may seem extreme to some, but it is our hope that this will prevent groups of people gathering at that location and reduce crime in the area, which we hope will make other residents feel safer.

“We have issued similar closure orders across the force and will continue to use these powers to help tackle crime and make our local communities safer for everyone.”

The order was granted by Sheffield Magistrates' Court after an application by South Yorkshire Police’s legal services department, in partnership with the local policing team and Sheffield Council.