Witness appeal after death of man hit by police car in Sheffield

Investigators have appealed for witnesses to help them piece together the moments that led up to the death of a man hit by a police car in Sheffield.

The 73-year-old was walking in Penistone Road when he was hit by a South Yorkshire Police Vauxhall Astra patrol car at the junction with Bradfield Road at about 6.20pm on January 7.

Flowers left at the scene.

Paramedics were called but the man, who has not yet been formally named, died at the scene.

The investigation is being carried out by the Independent Police Complaints Commission, or IPCC, which said it was keen to speak to a man driving a small silver hatchback and a taxi driver.

IPCC commissioner Carl Gumsley said: “We have an independent investigation under way and would be grateful if anyone who witnessed the collision on Penistone Road on that Saturday evening to contact us.

"My sympathies go out to the man’s family and friends and all those affected by this tragic event.”

Tributes left at the scene identified the man only as 'Les'.

Witnesses to the collision should e-mail penistoneroadrti@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk or call 0800 015 4877.

