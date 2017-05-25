Crossing at busy junction approved

The council has approved changes costing £126,500 to a junction at Crookesmoor to give people more time to cross the road.

The addition of a ‘pedestrian phase’ and crossing facilities at the traffic lights where Crookesmoor Road meets Crookes Valley Road and Barber Road was given the go-ahead by Coun Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield’s cabinet member for infrastructure and transport.

A report said an overhaul of the junction had been on the ‘request list’ since 1997, and that a survey at the spot in 2010 recorded more than 4,000 people crossing Crookesmoor Road in one day.

A bike lane and advanced stop line for cyclists will also be provided on Crookes Valley Road, which should help riders maintain their momentum up the steep hill without stopping and starting.

The report said pedestrians could be catered for ‘without causing unacceptable traffic delays’.