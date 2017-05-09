Cut-price travel rolled out to more young people in South Yorkshire

Everyone aged 18 and under will now benefit from discounted travel fares in South Yorkshire throughout the year.

Cut-price tickets for 16-to-18-year-olds were previously only available to those in full time education or spending over 12 hours a week in the classroom.

But from July 1, anyone in that age bracket living within South Yorkshire, including those in apprenticeships and employment, will be able to get discounted rates on buses, trams and trains in the region.

For the first time, the discounted rates will also apply during August, which had been excluded from the scheme as this is when students are on their summer holidays.

The changes, proposed by South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), were approved on Monday (May 8) by the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority Transport Committee.

Stephen Edwards, SYPTE's executive director, said: "We are pleased to announce the upcoming enhancements to child concessionary travel for 16-18 year olds in South Yorkshire.

"The changes have been made in response to customer feedback, and to better support young people to access learning, training, employment and other opportunities beyond existing academic boundaries."

All 16-to-18-year-olds living within South Yorkshire will now be able to apply for a 16-18 Travel Pass, entitling them to reduced fares including 80p single tickets on buses and trams, and half-price travel on Northern Rail services.

Unlike the 16-18 Student Pass, which it will replace, the card will be valid for two years so holders no longer need reapply after the first year.

MegaTravel passes, entitling holders aged 11-16 to discounted fares across South Yorkshire, are unaffected by the changes.

Rotherham Youth Cabinet member Molly Crossmore said: "We welcome the enhancements to the concessionary travel scheme for 16-18 year olds.

"These changes will make a real difference to many of South Yorkshire’s young people who are in apprenticeships or employment, that previously were not eligible for discounted travel."

The changes will cost an estimated £212,786 a year to implement, plus an additional £40,000 for set-up expenses in the first year.

But the yearly cost will be reduced by £16,000 from year two, it is forecast, because the cards will no longer have to be issued annually.

