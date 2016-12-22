Cute puppy dumped in Doncaster alleyway just days before Christmas

A poor puppy suffering from a skin condition has been found dumped in a Doncaster alleyway - just days before Christmas.

‘Jack Frost’ - as he’s been named by the RSPCA - was found in the alleyway on Balfour Road, Bentley, on Monday, December 19.

RSPCA inspector Tamsin Drysdale said: “He was sitting on a blue blanket in the alleyway when he was spotted and taken home by a local man, who called us.

“He looks like a Lurcher-collie cross to me, and is aged about 12 weeks old.

“He has demodectic mange and has very dry and flaky skin and some hair loss as a result. My best guess would be that his owner didn’t want to pay for the veterinary treatment he needed so close to Christmas.

“Dumping a puppy in this way is a shocking thing to do, particularly at a time like this, and anything could have happened to him.”

Insp Drysdale collected him and took him to RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District branch animal centre in Bawtry, where he is being cared for.

She added: "He’s very cute and everyone has fallen in love with him, not least me!."

Adoptions have now stopped for Christmas and Jack will need some treatment on his skin condition, but it is expected that he will go up for rehoming in the New Year.

Anyone who knows who dumped him should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for insp Drysdale.