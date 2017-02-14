Cutting-edge Sheffield cinema screening change of venue

"Sins Invalid: An Unshamed Claim to Beauty" dis/cinema Sheffield film screening location has switched.

Workroom 1 (G.04) in The Diamond, University of Sheffield, 32 Leavygreave Road, S3 7RD will now stage March 1 6pm free event, facilitated by Dr Kirsty Liddiard, Research Fellow in School of Education at University of Sheffield.

The film is a performance project that "incubates and celebrates artists with disabilities, centralising artists of colour and queer and gender-variant artists".

Since 2006 its performances have explored themes of sexuality, beauty and the disabled body, impacting thousands through live performances as "an entryway into absurdly taboo topic of sexuality and disability, manifesting a new paradigm of disability justice".

For more details, and for specific information regarding dates, times and locations of screenings, visit discinema.wordpress.com or DisCinema Twitter sites.