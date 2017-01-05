Cycle race event rolls in to Sheffield

A roadshow giving details about this year’s hugely popular Tour de Yorkshire cycle race is coming to Sheffield.

Organisers Welcome to Yorkshire are coming to town as part of a touring roadshow to give members of the public all they need to know about the race, which starts in Bridlington and ends in Sheffield between April 28 and 30.

Details on road closures, the annual sportive and Welcome to Yorkshire’s various cycling legacy projects will all be discussed, along with ways people can become an official tour maker or take part in the popular land art competition.

There will be roadshows at Dransfield House, Fox Valley Way, Stocksbridge, on Tuesday, January 31, from 10.30am to 12.30pm and at Cubley Hall, Mortimer Road, Cubley, Penistone, on Tuesday, February 7, from 6pm to 8pm.

Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is now recognised as one of the best supported races in the world and that’s down to the great people of this county taking it to their hearts. We run these roadshows to share information about how the race works and to encourage people to show off their community to a global TV audience of over 11 million people.

“I’d encourage everyone who lives or works on the route to come along, ask questions and get inspired on how we can all make the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire the biggest and best one yet.”

Visitors to the roadshows will also learn about marketing, website and social media opportunities to help maximise coverage of the event.

Some of the world’s top cyclists will be taking part in Stage 3 of the race between Bradford and Sheffield. Riders will roll through Fox Valley on Sunday, April 30. The event attracts tens of thousands of spectators and is worth tens of millions of pounds to the regional economy.

To book your place at one of the events or for more information about becoming a tour maker visit http://letour.yorkshire.com/2017/roadshows