Cyclists welcome plan to ward off close encounters

Police pilot scheme aims to ensure drivers give bikes adequate space when passing them on the city’s roads but riders warn that it will take a lot more to make them feel less vulnerable

Sheffield’s cycling fraternity is welcoming a pilot scheme to adopt a ‘safe pass’ plan in the city – but warn it will not be a magic solution to problems between drivers and riders.

The plan, launched on Tuesday by South Yorkshire Police, will help ensure drivers give cyclists adequate space – 1.5 metres – when passing them on the road.

Police community support officers will hit the streets of Sheffield, recording footage from their bicycles.

Officers will then review the footage and investigate any motorists deemed to be driving too closely to cyclists.

Police say they have listened to concerns from cycling groups.

“This is as a direct result of the public’s feedback and we hope this demonstrates that we do listen to your concerns and will act to address the issues you raise,” Inspector Craig Clifton said.

If successful, he said the scheme would be rolled out across South Yorkshire.

“We will also continue to investigate allegations of careless driving locally which are brought to our attention,” Insp Clifton said.

The crackdown has already been rolled out in other forces including West Midlands and Leicestershire.

Cyclists say it is ‘about time’ South Yorkshire Police followed suit, but it will not be a magic fix to rid Sheffield of the angst between riders and motorists.

Russell Cutts knows all too well the damage which can be done when a cyclist and car collide.

Russell owns and runs Russell’s Bicycle Shed in the city centre and hears plenty of stories of accidents and near misses every week.

He estimated at least a dozen people a week come in after being hit by cars.

One employee was hit last week. The driver did not stop.

Russell, aged 38, of Fairbank Road, Shirecliffe, said the scheme was a ‘small brick in the wall’.

“We’ve got to do lots more stuff before we get a harmonious environment on the road,” he said.

“My concern is how long will this last? How long will the police be bothered?

“Every month there are new drivers on the road. Are they getting the same information?”

Campaigns stretching back to November 2016 have paid off for Cycle Sheffield secretary Dexter Johnstone and his colleagues.

Dexter, of Lonsdale Road, Walkley, said he was really pleased about the implementation of the scheme.

“I look forward to a really positive response when they adopt it.

“It will make the road safer, and improve people’s perception of safety,” he added.

Cycling abroad has given Emma Shepherd, from Millhouses, a new perspective of two-wheel travel.

She said cycling holidays in Spain and Germany had taught her that those countries were far more tolerant towards cyclists than in Britain.

“There’s an awareness over there. They definitely have a better attitude towards cyclists,” said Emma.

“When you’re not a cyclist, I’m not sure if you’re aware of how vulnerable cyclists are.

“On the odd occasion I’ve driven, I’ve certainly felt less vulnerable in my little metal bubble.”

Emma’s commute takes her along Carter Knowle Road, Ecclesall Road and Ecclesall Road south, and she said she still saw problems with cars overtaking on the wider streets.

“Even on those really wide roads where drivers have heaps of room, you still have problems with cars overtaking,” she said.

One cyclist involved in a near miss last week will feel better about drivers giving him a wider berth.

Ian Loasby was cycling in a 20 mile per hour school safety zone on Maltravers Road when a Volvo driver almost ran into him.

In a video which he uploaded to YouTube, the Volvo can be seen speeding past Ian before ‘tailgating’ a car further up the street.

The driver then overtook the car at a very high speed.

Ian said he hadn’t reported the incident to police.

“I haven’t played it back frame by frame,” said the 53-year-old, of Greenhow Street, Walkley.

He said he got ‘more than a fright’ but was also concerned for the safety of other road users.

The incident happened on Ian’s daily commute from Walkley to the Advanced Manufacturing Park on Wallis Way, Catcliffe.

His ride usually takes 40 minutes. In a car, he said it could take him anywhere from 25 to 40 minutes.

Alistair Ellison of Nether Edge, was worried that many of Sheffield’s roads were not wide enough to accommodate the 1.5 metre passing space, moving traffic, parked cars and cyclists.

Alistair, who said he was almost ‘numbed’ to the fear of close calls while riding, said just avoiding car doors was like ‘running the gauntlet’.

“I’ve had a few close calls with opening doors,” he said.

“If a door opens up, it’s best to go into it. Pulling out, that’s when a lot of people die.”

Alistair commutes on London and Abbeydale roads and said fewer cyclists used those streets, in favour of riding along Wostenholm Road and Montgomery Road towards the city centre.

“Those roads are a no-go really, unless you work for Deliveroo,” he said.

“My girlfriend has given up.

“She just finds it too dangerous.”

‘We all have to share the roads’, says councillor

Sheffield councillor and ‘cycling champion’ Steve Wilson welcomed the news as ‘superb’.

“Let’s hope it sends out the right messages,” he said.

“Cyclists are entitled to use the roads as much as car users are. We all have to share the roads.

“Cyclists can feel exposed on urban roads, or any road.

“It stops accidents and makes riding much more pleasant. We have to give cyclists as much room as possible.”

The city councillor for East Ecclesfield is a cycling evangelist.

Having taken up riding again to lose weight, he is convinced that taking to two wheels is the answer to solving traffic problems – Sheffield’s roads were ‘nearly at capacity’ – and improving the environment.

But he accepts the city has far to go in order to match places such as the Netherlands, where cycling is embedded into everyday life.