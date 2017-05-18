Deadly 'zombie drug' Spice seized during raids on South Yorkshire homes

The potentially deadly 'zombie drug' known as Spice has been found in several South Yorkshire homes during a series of police raids.

Specialist police teams swooped on properties yesterday morning in Rawmarsh, East Herringthorpe and Swinton in Rotherham and seized the substance along with a quantity of cannabis.

Spice - a designer synthetic cannabis - has been given the nickname of a 'zombie drug' for the way it leaves users wasted and unable to move.

It is a psychoactive substance – formerly known as legal highs – which were outlawed last year. Some experts even fear it's long term effects could be worse than heroin.

Police have not yet revealed details about arrests following the raids, which were part of a wider operation that also targeted illegal drivers.

As part of the motoring aspect of the operation, Rotherham Police in partnership with the Vehicle and Operator Standards Agency and Rotherham Council’s environmental health department stopped 40 vehicles at a checkpoint in Manvers.

One driver was reported on summons for driving without a licence and insurance and was also ticketed for defects to his van, while tow others were reported on summons for no insurance.

Two drivers were issued with on-the-spot fines for not having a valid MOT certificate and seven vehicles with defects were taken off the road.

Inspector Adrian Luscombe said: “We’ve removed a number of dangerous vehicles from our roads and taken action against drivers who have broken the law. I’d like to thank our partner agencies for their diligence as their support has been vital in making our roads safer for all.”

Crime prevention advice was provided throughout the day by police community support officers at Parkgate Retail World, where the officers also listened to concerns from residents and gathered intelligence.