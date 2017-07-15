Delays after collision on M1 motorway in South Yorkshire

A collision on the M1 motorway in South Yorkshire is causing delays.
The incident happened earlier this morning between junction 37 A628 (Barnsley / Dodworth) and junction 38 A637 (Darton / Huddersfield).
There is one lane closed northbound.
