Delays after vehicle hits rail bridge near Sheffield

A vehicle has struck a railway bridge near Sheffield causing major delays.

Services are unable to run between Sheffield and Chesterfield at present due to the incident at Dronfield and delays are expected until at least 5pm today.

A National Rail spokesperson said: "A vehicle has struck a bridge near Dronfield.

"Whilst the bridge is inspected, trains are being held at their location and are unable to run between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

"This is expected until approximately 5pm."