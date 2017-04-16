Delays to trains coming in and out of Sheffield due to signalling problem

Several train services coming in and out of Sheffield train station are experiencing delays due to signalling problems.

Some lines have been blocked and trains are experiencing delays while other services have been revised.

Disruption is said to last until 7.15pm.

A spokesman from Northern Rail said: "Please expect delays this evening on services between calling through, origination from, or terminating at Sheffield due to signalling problems at Sheffield.

"Network Rail staff are expected to be on-site to investigate and attempt to rectify the fault. As a result of this, trains may stop additionally on their journey whilst awaiting signal clearance and then proceed at a slower speed through the area."

Compensation will be available to any passenger who are delayed by 30 minutes or longer on their journey.

To make a claim, keep your ticket and visit northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay