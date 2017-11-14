Dementia patients in Sheffield are re-hen...ergised

Interaction with feathered friends helped dementia patients in Sheffield combat loneliness during a special session.

The HenPower event was part of the University of Sheffield’s Festival of Social Sciences funded by the Economic and Social Research Council.

Academics from the university teamed up with charities, Age UK Sheffield and Equal Arts, to host a special event giving people living with dementia the chance to interact with chickens in a bid to not only curb loneliness, but also to encourage creativity.

The event, which is part of the wider ESRC Festival of Social Sciences funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, is the brainchild of the University of Sheffield, Age UK Sheffield and Equal Arts. Equal Arts developed HenPower, which brings older people and chickens together to combat depression and improve wellbeing.

The aptly named ‘Hensioners’ are encouraged to hen-keep, caring for the chickens by ensuring they are fed and watered, collecting eggs and interacting with them through the creative arts, which equally benefits both hen and hensioner.

Director of Care Connect at the University of Sheffield, Dr Andrea Wigfield, said: “The event was a perfect example of how simple and easy it is to help curb loneliness in older people and those living with dementia. Here at the University of Sheffield we have some of the world leaders in social science research, many of whom conduct extensive and ground breaking research into loneliness and wellbeing.

“This one of a kind event is not the first time the University of Sheffield has researched and examined wellbeing and loneliness. One of the main aims of the ESRC funded Festival of Social Sciences is for people to learn more about how innovative social science is tackling the issues that individuals and societies face today through exciting and immersive events. One of the most important issues societies face today is loneliness. This event was not only a positive day for all involved but will also help us examine loneliness in greater detail.”

