Dental nurse struck off after being jailed over drug offences at Sheffield Crown Court

A dental nurse who was jailed after appearing at Sheffield Crown Court for dealing cannabis can no longer work in the profession.

The General Dental Council was told Simone Harper was jailed for three months in 2015 for supplying cannabis after police found £3,000 of drugs in her home.

A professional conduct committee hearing was also told Harper was cautioned for possession of Class A and Class B drugs in March and May 2011 respectively.

The committee heard between June 23, 2015, and December 8, 2016, Harper ‘failed to adequately co-operate with an investigation’ into her fitness to practice.

Harper was not present at the hearing nor was she represented.

A General Dental Council spokesman said: “A conviction of supplying drugs and receiving two cautions for possessing drugs could contribute to a breach in the public’s confidence in dental services. Therefore, the PCC decided to remove Ms Harper from the register.

“The hearing was part-heard on December 8, 2016, however was adjourned until May 5, 2017, while the General Dental Council investigated Ms Harper’s conduct and sought further information about the background of her cautions and conviction.

“The committee considered that serious criminal behaviour of this kind is conduct that is very difficult to remedy.

“The evidence provided to the committee, in the form of information from Ms Harper’s police interviews, demonstrates that there was a complete lack of insight on her part into the effect of her offences on her professional colleagues and the impact they might have on the public’s confidence and trust in the dental profession.

“The committee noted that she gained financially from being concerned in the supply of cannabis

“In the absence of any evidence of insight, in which Ms Harper has accepted her failings and offered evidence that would assure the committee of her commitment not to repeat them, the committee was satisfied that there is an unacceptable risk of repetition.”

Harper has been immediately suspended and has 28 days to appeal. If she does not she will be removed from the register of dental professionals and will not be able to practise as a dental nurse.