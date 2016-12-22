Don’t lose the true message of Christmas

Live life to the full and remember the true meaning of the festive season - that’s the message from a brave Sheffield cancer patient to the city this Christmas.

Kath Rhodes, aged 53, was told she had leukaemia just three days before December 25 and given six months to live by doctors, losing a baby daughter to the treatment, as well as the chance to become a parent again.

But, 18 years on, she has defied the medics’ bleak prognosis, and plans to mark the anniversary of her diagnosis by riding with huskies for 200km across Lapland.

The survivor, from Charnock in Sheffield, wants to collect thousands of pounds in sponsorship for Cavendish Cancer Care – the charity that offered support to Kath and her husband Kevin in their bleakest moments.

The Sheffield Telegraph is backing an ongoing campaign to raise £200,000 to help Cavendish move to a new centre.

“I live life to the full, looking forward and not back,” said Kath. “Christmas has changed for me but the actual message need not disappear. It doesn’t matter if there aren’t expensive presents under the tree.

“If you have shelter over your head and food on the table you should be quite happy to have nice, quality time with family and friends.”

Living life to the full at Christmas with support from Sheffield Cancer Centre